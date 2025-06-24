Trump says wants to 'see a deal' with Russia

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump stated that he would like to "see a deal" with Russia.

Speaking to reporters aboard a plane en route to the Netherlands for the upcoming NATO Summit, Trump was asked to comment on the Russia-related language expected in a communique to be issued after the alliance leaders’ meeting.

"I'll have to take a look at it. But, you know, I'd like to see a deal with Russia. As you know, Vladimir [Putin, the Russian president] called me up. He said, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you.’ And I hope we're going to be getting a deal done with Russia," Trump responded.