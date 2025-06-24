CHISINAU, June 24. /TASS/. Western donors are channeling hundreds of millions of dollars into Moldova each year under the pretense of strengthening democracy, but in reality, the money is being used to stifle opposition and bolster the pro-Western government, the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) reported.

"The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has pumped millions of dollars into NGOs and TV channels linked to the ruling party. One of their goals is influencing political processes in Moldova. Funding from USAID was notably increased ahead of key electoral periods," states the report obtained by TASS. It cites official US government data showing that Moldova received over $309 million in grants and programs in 2023 and $176 million in 2024.

As parliamentary elections approach in late September, the opposition has faced growing political pressure, partly through NGO engagement. For example, the Stop Fals initiative, introduced by the Association of Independent Press of Moldova as an anti-disinformation resource, has "primarily targeted prominent opposition leaders by refuting their remarks" and criticized Russia.

In 2022 the Stop Fals initiative started collaborating with Meta (banned as extremist In Russia) and became a certified fact-checker, allowing it to limit the reach of certain Facebook and Instagram posts. This authority was later used by Stop Fals to delete opposition accounts from these platforms. The project advances government positions on such key topics as LGBT propaganda, justifying Romania’s alliance with Nazi Germany in revised textbooks, deepening NATO relations, and discrediting politicians, journalists and other figures influencing public opinion.

Election

Surveys suggest that due to the economic crisis and falling living standards, the pro-Western Party of Action and Solidarity is unlikely to secure a parliamentary majority in the September 2025 election, leading to a coalition government in the future.

Previously, Moldova witnessed mass opposition protests accusing the current government of bearing responsibility for the crisis and demanding its resignation. The authorities responded by outlawing several opposition parties and shutting down TV channels and information outlets that platformed the opposition. Politicians and public figures of dissenting views report being pressured by law enforcement.

The Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) was founded in December 2004 by TASS, the "Regional Dialogue" organization and the "New Media Workshop", currently comprising 55 members worldwide.