Moscow offered solution to Iran-Israel crisis but parties failed to act — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. Russia has already put forward proposals to resolve the Middle East issue in confidential contacts with the United States, Israel, and Iran, and while the responses were positive, no concrete action followed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the 11th Primakov Readings international forum of scholars and experts.

"We presented our position - both the president and I - and it is straightforward. The key point, which President Putin emphasized yesterday during his meeting with [Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas] Araghchi, is that our proposals for resolving the situation were made quite some time ago," Lavrov said.

"These proposals were conveyed through confidential contacts with the US, Israel, and Iran, including discussions at the highest level. Washington, Tel Aviv, and Tehran all responded positively, but no practical steps have been taken," he added.