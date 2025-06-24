At least 9 killed as a result of explosion following Israeli attack in Iran’s Gilan

DUBAI, June 24. /TASS/. At least nine people were killed and 33 others were wounded as a result of explosions in Gilan following an Israeli attack on Tuesday morning, officials in the northern Iranian province said in a statement.

"This morning, as a result of a terrorist attack, four residential buildings were completely destroyed and a large number of adjacent houses were also damaged from an explosion. Nine civilians were killed as a result of this attack, with 33 others injured," Tasnim news agency quoted the statement as reading.

According to Gilan officials, five of those injured have been hospitalized, and the 28 others were given medical assistance at the scene. There were 16 people and children among those injured.

Earlier, the Iranian Health Ministry put the number of civilians killed in Israeli attacks since the conflict erupted on June 13 at 430, saying that more than 3,500 others had been injured.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, the Islamic Republic carried out a retaliatory strike. Mutual strikes continued in the following days.

The United States joined the armed conflict nine days after its escalation: in the early hours on June 22, American bombers attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. On Monday evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on the United States’ Al-Udeid military base in Qatar. According to the US, there were no casualties, nor any significant damage was caused in the attack.

US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. Iran will start the ceasefire, and upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire, too, the US leader specified.