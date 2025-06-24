Israel, Iran agree to ceasefire in coming hours — Trump

WASHINGTON, June 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran have agreed to a complete ceasefire in the coming hours.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the war will be considered, ended!" the American leader wrote on the social media platform Truth Social.

"Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12-day war will be saluted by the world," he added.

"During each ceasefire, the other side will remain peaceful and respectful. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both countries, Israel and Iran, on having the stamina, courage, and intelligence to end, what should be called, ‘THE 12 DAY WAR.’ This is a war that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn't, and never will!" Trump wrote.

At the same time, US Vice President JD Vance stated that the United States has effectively destroyed Iran’s nuclear program and hopes that Tehran will not seek to restore it, which could create an opportunity for a diplomatic resolution. He added that the US wants to initiate direct dialogue with Iran, as nearly all previous contacts have taken place through intermediaries.