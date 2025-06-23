Over 500 missiles, over 1,000 drones launched by Iran at Israel — Israeli official

TEL AVIV, June 23. /TASS/. Iran has launched more than 500 missiles and more than 1,000 drones at Israel since June 13, killing 25 people and leaving more than 1,300 injured, Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser at the Israeli prime minister’s office, said.

"Since the beginning of the operation, more than 500 missiles and more than 1,000 drones have been launched at Israel. Losses: 25 people were killed, as many as 1,361 were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

He added that the Israel Tax Authority has received 36,465 applications for compensation for damages, including 29,226 for damage to buildings and 3,392 for damage to vehicles. "Additionally, nearly 15,000 individuals have been evacuated from their homes" in Israel, the Israeli official said, adding that 10,996 of them have been accommodated in hospitals at the government’s expense and some 4,000 opted to stay at their friends' or relatives' place.