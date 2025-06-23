IAEA sees craters at Iran’s Fordow facility, assessing damage now impossible — Grossi

BERLIN, June 23. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has recorded craters from penetrating munitions at the site of the Iranian nuclear facility in Fordow, bombed by the US, but it is now impossible to assess the damage to the underground infrastructure, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told an emergency meeting of the Board of Governors.

"Craters are now visible at the Fordow site, Iran’s main location for enriching uranium at 60%, indicating that the use of ground-penetrating munitions. This is consistent with statements from the US. At this time, no one - including the IAEA - is in a position to have fully assessed the underground damage at Fordow," Grossi said.

"Given the explosive payload utilized, and the extreme vibration-sensitive nature of centrifuges, very significant damage is expected to have occurred."

Iran has notified the IAEA that there has been no increase in radiation levels outside Fordow, or the other two nuclear facilities that were attacked. The agency continues to monitor the situation and calls on Tehran to keep in touch with IAEA headquarters and promptly notify it about any incidents and emergencies.

On the night of June 22, the US army attacked three nuclear facilities in Iran: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump said that Tehran should agree to end the conflict. Since June 13, Israel has been attacking Iran daily as part of an operation targeting Iran's nuclear program.