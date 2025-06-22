US congresswoman says strikes on Iran reason to impeach Trump

NEW YORK, June 22. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s decision to launch strikes on Iran without congressional approval constitutes a serious violation of the Constitution and could be grounds for impeachment, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Democrat, New York) said on X.

"The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers. He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations. It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment," she pointed out.