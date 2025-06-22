'Enemies' attack Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, Esfahan — agency

TEHRAN, June 22. /TASS/. Iran's nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan were targeted in early morning strikes by what the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) described as "enemies."

"These attacks on the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites were carried out by Iran's enemies in a brutal act that violates international law, particularly the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty," the AEOI said in a statement, as reported by ISNA.

Despite the strikes, the organization affirmed that Iran’s pursuit of peaceful nuclear energy would not be halted.