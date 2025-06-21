Iran-Israel crisis cannot be resolved militarily — Egyptian president

CAIRO, June 22. /TASS/. The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel must be resolved through peaceful means, as violence will not bring a lasting solution, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian during a phone conversation.

"Egypt deems it essential to establish an immediate ceasefire and resume negotiations to reach a peaceful resolution, as there is no military settlement to this crisis," al-Sisi emphasized, according to a statement posted by his official spokesman, Mohamed el-Shenawy, on Facebook.

President al-Sisi also condemned what he described as "Israeli escalation," warning that it poses a serious threat to regional security and stability at a time of heightened tensions.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported casualties resulting from these attacks and acknowledged hits on several targets within their territories, though they claimed the damage was limited.