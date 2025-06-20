Israel again under fire from Iran, with about 25 missiles launched

TEL AVIV, June 20. /TASS/. Israel detected missile launches from Iran and issued an air-raid alert in many parts of the country.

According to a TASS reporter, sirens went off in areas including near Tel Aviv, and at least one loud explosion was heard during the attack.

According to the Ynet news website, the alert was issued at the same time in many parts of the Israel: from the north to the very south, including the Eilat area on the Red Sea coast.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 television, this time around Iran launched about 25 missiles, according to preliminary data.

The National Ambulance Service said at least two people suffered injuries, with one of them in serious condition and the other in moderate condition.

The military has not yet commented on the aftermath of the attack, but canceled the air-raid alert and allowed people to leave shelters.