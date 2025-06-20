IAEA chief hopes US will not use bunker-busting bombs against Fordow facility in Iran

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi hopes that the United States will not use bunker-busting bombs against Iran’s Fordow nuclear site.

"I hope this doesn’t happen. I hope that we can go back to a diplomatic solution. <...> We believe that we had a good agreement and robust verification. There’s no need for, you know, bunker busters or anything like this," Grossi said in an interview with CNN.

According to him, allegations that Iran could create a nuclear bomb in the near future are "pure speculation." In Grossi’s view, having fuel does not necessarily lead to the production of weapons.

The IAEA chief stated earlier that Iran was not working to develop a nuclear bomb at the time when Israel launched its attack.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Tehran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and admitted damage to a number of facilities. The two countries continue to exchange strikes.