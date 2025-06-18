Trump much more interested in Israel-Iran conflict than Ukraine — opposition politician

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Iran-Israel conflict has pushed Ukraine to the sidelines, as US President Donald Trump is more interested in playing his game in the Persian Gulf, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the Opposition Platform - For Life party banned in Ukraine, said.

According to him, Washington is pulling back from pumping Kiev with weapons, as the US sees this as a threat to its own economy. He noted that even Vladimir Zelensky "has realized that the US’s incredible generosity is over."

"It wasn't hard to predict that the US would abandon Zelensky's Ukraine at the most inconvenient moment for the Kiev regime. The illegitimate can only 'win' on television — and only if opposition media are eliminated. The Iran-Israel war has pushed the Ukrainian conflict into the background," Medvedchuk wrote in his opinion piece on the Smotrim.ru website.

He also emphasized that under the new paradigm, the burden of financing the Zelensky regime may fall on the shoulders of the Europeans - but they "will have to dig deep into their pockets."

In the politician’s opinion, it would be more advantageous for European intelligence services to stage a provocation, although they are clearly late to act.

"Israel is much more successful in drawing the US into its war with Iran," he noted.

Medvedchuk added that Trump is more interested in the conflict in the Middle East, as he is forced to "play by the British rules in Ukraine."

"The other option is to play his own risky game in the Persian Gulf. So far, Trump is choosing the second scenario," he stated.

Medvedchuk also stressed that, against this backdrop, the US leader "does not want to declare Russia an ‘evil empire,’ as he is counting on its mediation in resolving the Iranian issue."