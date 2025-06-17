Canadian authorities add Putin’s ex-wife to sanction lists

OTTAWA, June 17. /TASS/. Canadian authorities added Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, the ex-wife of Russian President Vladimir Putin, into their sanction list, according to documents posted on the official website of the national government.

Tatiana Yumasheva, the daughter of late Russian President Boris Yeltsin, was also blacklisted by the Canadian government.

Famous Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, board chairman of the Association of Software Products Developers Natalya Kasperskaya, and honored coach of Russia in rhythmic gymnastics Irina Viner were added to Canadian sanction lists as well.