Netanyahu poses biggest threat to security of region, Erdogan said

ISTANBUL, June 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Israel's attacks on Iran showed that the administration of Benjamin Netanyahu poses the greatest threat to the security of the Middle East.

"President Erdogan said that Turkey has been conducting intensive diplomatic contacts since the Israeli attack on Iran and will continue its efforts to end the spiral of violence that these attacks started," the administration of the Turkish leader said in a statement following the telephone call.

"He noted that Netanyahu has again shown that he is the biggest threat to the security of the region."

Erdogan also stressed that Israel's attack on Iran had sidelined the humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza, saying that "Syria should not be allowed to be involved in these events."