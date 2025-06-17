US moving fighter jets to Middle East -— Reuters

WASHINGTON, June 17. /TASS/. The US military is deploying more fighter jets to the Middle East and extending the deployment of other warplanes, bolstering American military forces in the region as the war between Israel and Iran rages, Reuters reported quoting three sources.

One of the officials said the deployments include F-16, F-22 and F-35 fighter aircraft.

Two of the officials stressed the defensive nature of the deployment of fighter aircraft, which have been used to shoot down drones and projectiles.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to TASS' request to confirm Reuters’ information.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 15 that the United States was assisting Israel in repelling Iran's retaliatory attacks on the Jewish state.

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. The Islamic Republic retaliated less than a day later. In the next few days, Israel and Iran exchanged blows again. Both states reported deaths and injuries, acknowledged that some objects on their territories were hit, but stated that the damage was limited.