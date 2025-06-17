Trump’s threats to Tehran indicate that Israel nears defeat — Iranian ambassador

YEREVAN, June 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s threats addressed to Tehran indicate that Israel is nearing defeat, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani said on Tuesday.

"The threats of the US president show that the enemy is on the edge of defeat and the situation in Tel Aviv is out of control. Trump is currently in a position of riding a 'dead horse'," Sobhani stated.

The ambassador noted that the United States is assisting Israel in this conflict, and stated that "this war is imposed on Iran."

"We will be defending ourselves, but we do not intend to cross our red lines," Sobhani added.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.