Iranian diplomat condemns Israeli attack on state-run broadcaster as war crime

DOHA, June 16. /TASS/. Iran condemns Israel’s strike against the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) television as a war crime, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"The world is watching: targeting Iran's news agency IRIB's office during live broadcast is a wicked act of war crime," he wrote on his X page and urged the United Nations Security Council to "act now to stop the genocidal aggressor."

Israel attacked the IRIB headquarters in Tehran earlier on Monday. The strike was followed by fire. The moment of the Israeli strike was captured live. The stream was briefly interrupted following the attack.