Iranian president reiterates country's stance against developing nuclear weapons

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iran opposes the development of nuclear weapons, a position that reflects the unwavering stance of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"The clear position of our country, one which has been repeatedly emphasized by the supreme leader, is that we categorically reject possessing or developing nuclear weapons. Anyone whose stance contradicts this clear position has no place in Iranian politics," the presidential press service quoted Pezeshkian as saying.

He pointed out that Iran would use force to protect its inherent right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. "We have the right to benefit from nuclear energy and related research, which are useful for our country and society. This is the inherent right of the Iranian people. No one can take it away from the Islamic Republic. We will use force to protect this right," the Iranian president noted.

The Iranian supreme leader’s fatwa (religious decree) banning the production of nuclear weapons has been in effect in the country since 2003.

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Iran carried out a retaliatory attack in less than 24 hours. Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again in the following days. Both parties reported casualties and damage, and admitted that a number of facilities had been hit, but said the damage was limited.