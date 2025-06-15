Iran’s parliament approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia — embassy

DUBAI, June 16. /TASS/. Chairman of the Majlis (unicameral parliament) of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf sent the approved Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation to the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow reported.

"In accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution, the Chairman of the Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf handed over the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation to the President," the embassy's Telegram channel said.

On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. On April 21, the Russian leader signed a law ratifying the agreement.