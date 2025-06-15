Israel asked the US to join conflict with Iran over last two days — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 15. /TASS/. Israel asked the administration of US President Donald Trump to join the conflict with Iran in order to destroy Tehran’s nuclear program over the last 48 hours, the US-based web portal Axios said, citing two Israeli officials.

The United States may join the operation, a source told the web portal. He added that US President Donald Trump hinted in the recent conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would do that in case of necessity.

The Israeli source also told Axios that the US is considering the country’s request to join the standoff with Iran. He added that Israeli authorities hope that Trump will agree.

In his turn, a US representative confirmed to the web portal that Israel urged the administration to join the conflict but said that the administration is not considering this option at the moment.