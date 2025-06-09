Iran threatens Israel with retaliatory strike on secret nuclear facilities

DUBAI, June 9. /TASS/. Confidential information, obtained by the Iranian intelligence, will allow the Islamic Republic to retaliate by delivering strikes on "hidden nuclear infrastructure" if attacked by Israel, the country’s Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

"Today, the information obtained as a result of intelligence operations, will allow [Iranian] fighters to resist [Israel’s] potential attack on the republic’s nuclear infrastructure, and to repel all kinds of aggression by delivering a proportionate strike on [Israel’s] hidden nuclear infrastructure," reads a statement, published by IRIB TV.

On June 7, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Iranian special services have obtained an archive of confidential documents on Israel’s nuclear program. On the following day, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib said Iran would publish those classified documents soon. He described them as "a treasury," which will boost the Islamic Republic’s attack capabilities.