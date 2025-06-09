IAEA chief describes Kaliningrad meeting with Rosatom head as comprehensive

BERLIN, June 9. /TASS/. The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi described his June 6 meeting with Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev in Kaliningrad as comprehensive.

"These were very comprehensive discussions," he said, when asked to comment on the talks.

He also spoke against restarting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) under current circumstances.

"The issue of the restart of the plant was one of the main issues that we were discussing," Grossi continued. "These discussions were indeed very important. <...> There is a common view that in the current circumstances, a restart is not advisable and perhaps should be avoided. It’s an important thing. Apart from that, we know that they have an intention to restart it at some point."

Grossi added that the nuclear safety situation at ZNPP remains unstable due to problems with external power supply and ongoing hostilities in the vicinity.

Following the meeting with Likhachev in Kaliningrad, the IAEA chief said technical issues like stable water supply and external power sources must be ensured before the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) can resume normal operations.

Earlier, Likhachev stated that Rosatom had already prepared a comprehensive plan for the phased relaunch of the nuclear power plant. The plan is currently awaiting approval by the Russian government and Russia's Ministry of Energy. In particular, Rosatom has begun construction of a floating pumping station with a capacity of up to 80,000 cubic meters per hour to supply the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, should the NPP units be brought to their design capacity.