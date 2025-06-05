MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Ukraine has exhausted the military aid approved by the previous US president, Joe Biden, said former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko (entered on the Russian list of extremists and terrorists).

"There’s nothing left in store of the weapons that were provided by the previous administration, as they all have been delivered to Ukraine," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the politician, Ukraine has until the end of the year to find an additional $12 billion to finance military needs. Poroshenko's European Solidarity party insists on talks with Western partners on the matter.

The former president said that the reserve fund, which was created to meet Ukraine's urgent security needs and was supposed to last through the end of the year, now holds enough money for a mere two weeks. According to Poroshenko, the government squandered the money on boosting their ratings, including a system that combines broadcasts of several media companies into a single television channel. The channel mainly features politicians and officials loyal to Vladimir Zelensky, while the opposition is effectively barred from going on air. Detractors dubbed the system a form of censorship.

According to analysts, Ukraine could use up the Biden-approved military aid as soon as this summer, and Europe will struggle to replace the US in the matter. At the end of May, Zelensky said that Western military donations to Kiev were waning, so increasingly often the country has to tap its own coffers to buy weapons.