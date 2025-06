NEW YORK, June 5. /TASS/. US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who until recently worked in US President Donald Trump’s administration, supported the idea of impeaching the current head of state.

He answered with a "yes" to a post, saying that "Trump should be impeached and [Vice President] JD Vance should replace him."

Musk also warned that the US economy would face a recession in the second half of 2025 as a result of Trump’s tariff policies.