Trump says Musk 'went crazy' while leading DOGE

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said billionaire Elon Musk at a certain point stopped performing his duties as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) effectively and "just went crazy."

"Elon was 'wearing thin,' I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!" the US leader wrote on the Truth Social website.

The president also threatened to terminate all government contracts with Musk’s companies and cancel all subsidies.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts. I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!" Trump added.

Earlier on Thursday Trump did not rule out that his relations with Musk, who previously worked with him in the US administration, had soured amid the latter’s critical remarks about the president’s government spending bill. Trump insists on adopting the document, which is currently under review in the Senate.