Trump slams use of Biden’s autopen as one of biggest scandals in American history

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. The use of former US President Joe Biden’s autopen by White House officials has become one of the biggest scandals in US politics, incumbent US leader Donald Trump said.

"With the exception of the rigged presidential election of 2020, the autopen is the biggest political scandal in American history," he wrote on the Truth Social platform.

Trump stated earlier that Biden’s pardons for some 2,500 people, including his family members, had no legal effect as they had been signed by an autopen, unknown to the ex-president. Trump accused Biden administration officials of committing treason, saying that the autopen-signed documents had paved the way for a mass entry of migrants into the US. According to the US Congress, four White House officials were identified to have used an autopen to sign documents on Biden’s behalf.

On June 3, the US Department of Justice launched a probe into the decision Biden made in his final days in office, granting pardons to his family members and 37 prisoners, whose death sentences were reduced to life imprisonment. The investigation aims to verify the former president’s capacity and establish if others might have used an autopen to sign the documents without his knowledge.

In January, Biden issued preemptive pardons for his brothers Francis and James, the latter’s wife Sara, his sister Valerie, and her husband John. In December 2024, Biden pardoned his son Hunter, despite his previous promises not to do so. Hunter was pardoned concerning charges filed against him in the US states of Delaware and California, related to tax evasion and gun law violations.