Polish president-elect calls on Zelensky to tackle long-standing bilateral issues

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Polish President-elect Karol Nawrocki has called on Vladimir Zelensky to work together in resolving "overdue historical issues" between Warsaw and Kiev.

"I am looking forward to continue partnership of our countries, based on mutual respect and understanding. I believe it requires not only good dialogue but also solving overdue historical issues," Nawrocki wrote on X, responding to Zelensky's congratulations on his victory.

The elected head of the Polish state expressed his willingness to continue cooperation with Ukraine "on the basis of mutual respect."

Earlier, Nawrocki said he was disappointed with Zelensky because he did not consider Poland a partner. He believes that Ukraine should not be accepted into the EU or NATO until its authorities address the Volyn massacre issue and stop glorifying Stepan Bandera. As director of the Polish Institute of National Remembrance, Nawrocki has repeatedly complained about the lack of Ukraine’s progress on the reburial of Poles killed in Volyn.

Nawrocki won the second round of the Polish presidential election on June 1, garnering 50.89% of the vote.