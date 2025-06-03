Palestinian death toll in Gaza since October 2023 exceeds 54,500 — health officials

CAIRO, June 3. /TASS/. More 54,500 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since the October 2023 escalation, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry reported in a Telegram post.

"The number of those killed as a result of Israeli aggression in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 54,510, and 124,901 others have been wounded," the post reads. According to Palestinian health officials, over the past 24 hours alone, 40 bodies and 208 injured people have been taken to hospitals in the enclave.

On March 18, Israel resumed fighting in Gaza, putting an end to a ceasefire, which had been in place since January, with massive strikes on the enclave. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the move came after Hamas rejected the proposals that were put forward by mediators and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office stated that Israel sought to secure the release of all hostages. Hamas blamed the US and Israel for the renewed hostilities.

On May 18, the Jewish state said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had started hostilities in the northern and southern areas of the enclave as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots aimed to defeat Hamas. According to Netanyahu’s office, ground forces are advancing deep into the Gaza Strip, carrying out "pinpoint" strikes against Hamas and taking key positions.