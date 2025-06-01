WASHINGTON, June 2. /TASS/. The US administration has not provided Ukraine with any intelligence data to prepare an attack using drones on Russian military installations, Jennifer Jacobs, a correspondent for the CBS television company at the White House, reported on June 1 citing her own sources.

"US did not share intel with @ZelenskyyUa and his team for Operation Spider's Web, admin sources tell me. Ukraine gathered its own information," she wrote on X.

Earlier, she also said citing her sources that the US administration had no information about Ukraine's preparations for the attack on Russian military airfields.

The White House has not yet responded to a request from TASS for comment on the CBS correspondent's information.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on June 1, the Kiev regime carried out several terrorist attacks using FPV drones against military airfields in five Russian regions. There are no casualties among military personnel or civilian personnel.