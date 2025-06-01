LONDON, June 2. /TASS/. The United Kingdom will build 12 attack nuclear submarines to counter Russia, the government said on its website.

It said that the fleet will be expanded with SSN-AUKUS type submarines with a nuclear power plant and conventional weapons. They will be developed within the framework of AUKUS, a military alliance between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Our outstanding submariners patrol 24/7 to keep us and our allies safe, but we know that threats are increasing and we must act decisively to face down Russian aggression," the statement quoted Defense Secretary John Healey as saying.

The announcement on the construction of the submarines is due to be made by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on June 2 as part of the presentation of a Strategic Defense Review. The document, which has been prepared for several months, will contain 62 recommendations on strengthening defense and list the main threats to the country.

"This Strategic Defense Review will ensure the UK rises to the challenge and our Armed Forces have the equipment they need that keeps us safe at home while driving greater opportunity for our engineers, shipbuilders and technicians of the future," the statement quoted some points of Starmer’s future speech.

It said that in response to the recommendations of the review's developers, the cabinet will assume obligations, including transition to a state of readiness for combat operations to contain threats and strengthen security in the Euro-Atlantic region, an increase in ammunition stocks, the purchase of up to 7,000 long-range weapons manufactured in the UK, the creation of a new cyber command, and improving the lives of British military personnel.

The Russian Embassy in the UK said that Russia does not threaten the United Kingdom. According to the diplomatic mission, with such statements, the British authorities "stubbornly distract attention from the worsening socio-economic problems in the country" and "are trying to justify the increase in military spending in the face of tightening budget austerity.".