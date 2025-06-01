NEW YORK, June 1. /TASS/. US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg has acknowledged that Russian President Vladimir Putin is right that NATO is waging a proxy war with Russia.

"And he (the Russian leader - TASS) considers this a proxy war by NATO as well right now, and frankly, in a way, it is. I mean, you look at what European nations have done with support. I mean, it's clearly Putin sees that," Kellogg said in an interview with Fox News, commenting on Germany's possible decision to begin supplying long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

Speaking about the progress of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations, Kellogg said as for Russia's term sheet for a memorandum the United States "have not got it yet." However, he said that after contacts with the Europeans in London, a 22-point document was prepared, which includes a ceasefire in the air, on land and at sea, but neither side was completely satisfied with it.

In November 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled during the CSTO summit that Moscow had repeatedly warned that the use of long-range weapons of the West on Russian territory would mean direct involvement of NATO in the conflict.