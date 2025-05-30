Hungarian PM sees Ukraine as dangerous country 'better kept out' of EU

BUDAPEST, May 30. /TASS/. Ukraine is a dangerous country, so Ukrainians "are best kept out of" the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told the Kossuth radio station.

He pointed to an increase in financial crimes and telephone fraud by Ukrainian criminal gangs, noting that according to law enforcement agencies, 80% of such crimes in Hungary involved Ukrainians. According to Orban, an illegal Ukrainian call center had been eliminated a while ago, which had been used by scammers. Financial crimes have caused damage of 20 million euros to Hungarian citizens in recent years.

Ukrainian gangs use advanced technologies and create "broad mafia networks," the premier stressed. "Ukraine is a dangerous country," the premier stated, adding that "Ukrainians are better kept outside."

Orban reiterated that he opposed the idea of fast-track EU membership for Kiev. "After joining the EU, life would become much easier for Ukrainian criminal circles," while it would be far more challenging to counter them, the Hungarian prime minister explained.