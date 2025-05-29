US, German, French, British officials to be in Istanbul on June 2, Kellogg says

NEW YORK, May 30. /TASS/. US, German, French, and British officials will be in Istanbul on June 2 when a meeting may take place between Russian and Ukrainian delegations, the US president’s special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, told ABC News in an interview on Thursday.

"When we get into Istanbul next week, we sit down and talk, what does it look like? <…> And we'll have what we call the E3 with us, that is the national security advisors from Germany, France, and Great Britain. <…> When we were in London, they're kind of helped us mold the term sheet for Ukraine. And they'll be there as well, and we'll get their feedback as well," Kellogg said without disclosing whether the Western officials will participate directly in the meeting between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that Moscow’s delegation led by Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky was ready to present Russia’s memorandum on ways to address the root causes of the crisis to Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

On May 16, Istanbul hosted the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. As the talks, Moscow and Kiev agreed to swap 1,000 POWs from each side, and outline their vision of a ceasefire in detail. Both sides expressed their satisfaction with the outcome.