US-Iran talks in Rome constructive, nations to meet again — State Department

WASHINGTON, May 27. /TASS/. Last week’s talks between the United States and Iran in Rome were constructive, and the parties agreed to meet again soon, State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.

"The discussions were both direct and indirect, and lasted over two hours," she told a news briefing.

"The talks continue to be constructive. We made further progress. Both sides have agreed to meet again in the near future."

The talks were mediated by Oman. Head of the Omani Foreign Ministry Badr al-Busaidi said progress was made during the consultations, but they are still not in their end stages. According to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi, Tehran and Washington are preparing for a new round of negotiations and hope that headway can be made during the next couple of meetings.