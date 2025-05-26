BUDAPEST, May 26. /TASS/. The European Commission's proposed plan to cease the use of Russian energy, including a ban on nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, threatens to cause severe economic repercussions across Europe. Hungarian Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations Minister Peter Szijjarto issued a stark warning regarding Brussels’ intentions, emphasizing the potential for tragic consequences for the continent’s energy stability.

"If the European Commission prohibits Central European countries, including Hungary, from purchasing nuclear fuel from Russia, the resulting impact on the energy market will be catastrophic - not only for Hungary but for the entire European Union," Szijjarto stated during a public meeting in Budapest.

He highlighted that the Commission aims to ban the supply of fuel assemblies necessary for the operation of nuclear power plants in the region. Many of these plants, such as Hungary’s Paks facility with its four VVER-440 reactors, rely exclusively on Russian technology and nuclear fuel. Cutting off this vital supply would not only compromise safety but also lead to soaring electricity and natural gas prices, exacerbating an already fragile economic situation across Europe.

"Today, Europeans pay two to three times more for electricity and four to five times more for natural gas than their counterparts in the United States or China," Szijjarto remarked, citing MTI news agency. He further criticized EU leaders for actions that undermine the economic stability of the entire community.

Previously, the Hungarian government expressed its opposition to the European Commission’s proposal, which seeks a complete ban on Russian energy supplies in support of Ukraine. Szijjarto urged Hungarian citizens to participate actively in the ongoing referendum on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, urging them to say NO to Brussels’ plans. Budapest contends that the European Union is acting in Kiev’s interests, aiming to expedite Ukraine’s entry into the bloc and thereby support Kiev in its conflict with Russia.