US mum on new arms supplies to Ukraine, fears 'antagonizing Russia' — newspaper

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is refraining from making high-profile announcements about new military aid packages to Ukraine, fearing it could jeopardize the peace process and "antagonize" the Russian leadership, The Washington Post reported, citing European officials.

"They seem to think now if we have a huge announcement of giving Patriot missiles to Ukraine, that’s not something they want because it will make [Russian President Vladimir] Putin very angry. They would be very concerned about this kind of jeopardizing any potential peace talks," a source told the newspaper.

According to The Washington Post, Kiev believes that the US will sell ammunition for Patriot systems to Ukraine rather than provide it free of charge as the previous administration did.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine had requested new Patriot launchers and ammunition for them from the Trump administration. According to the top US diplomat, Washington does not currently have these systems. Therefore, instead of sending new air defense systems, the US is encouraging NATO allies to send Kiev Patriots from their stockpiles. Rubio noted that "none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems either."