Ukraine admits its military sites struck by Russian UAVs near Kiev

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) easily breached Ukraine’s air defenses and struck military sites in the Kiev area overnight on May 24, Ukrainian military air expert Konstantin Krivolap said on Monday.

"That night [overnight on May 24], we observed Vasilkov-2. Why Vasilkov-2? Because there was an attack on Vasilkov and people observed during almost seven hours. … [Drones] flew slowly, circled and then fell down, hitting various sites. This was simply horror. There was even no resistance from our [air defense] systems. … [Drones] simply flew easily into one of Ukrainian [military] enterprises," Ukrainian Radio NV quoted him as saying.

Krivolap lashed out at the Ukrainian Air Force command, which claimed that air defenses were effective.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that overnight on May 24 Russian forces delivered a combined strike on a Ukrainian missile-producing enterprise and the positions of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.