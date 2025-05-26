Less than 5% of arable lands in Gaza suitable for cultivation — UN report

GENEVA, May 26. /TASS/. Less than five percent of the Gaza Strip’s cropland area remains suitable for cultivation and contributes to the famine risk there, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) said in the report.

"As of April 2025, more than 80% of the Gaza Strip’s total cropland area has been damaged (12,537 hectares out of 15,053) and 77.8% is not accessible to farmers, leaving just 688 hectares (4.6%) available for cultivation," the report indicates. The situation is critical in Rafah in the south of the enclave and in northern governorates.

According to FAO, agriculture accounted for about 10% of Gaza Strip’s economy before the start of the conflict.