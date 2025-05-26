Germany plans to send outdated Patriot missiles to Ukraine — newspaper

WASHINGTON, May 26. /TASS/. Germany has no plans to provide Ukraine with the new PAC-3 (Patriot Advanced Capability-3) missiles, the Washington Post reported, citing a European diplomat.

According to the diplomat, Berlin will send its older PAC-2 Patriot missiles to Ukraine, which "are not as effective at intercepting ballistic missiles." The newspaper did not disclose a timeframe for the supplies.

On May 10, the New York Times reported that the US had approved Germany’s transfer of 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine. These weapons are made in the United States "and cannot be exported — even if another country owns them — without American government approval."

According to the Washington Post, the White House made the decision after signing a minerals deal with Kiev.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Ukraine had requested more Patriot launchers and missiles from the Trump administration, "which, frankly, we don’t have," he added. The United States is instead encouraging its NATO allies to donate Patriot missiles and systems from their stockpiles. But "none of these countries want to give up their Patriot systems, either," Rubio added.