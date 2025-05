DUBAI, May 26. /TASS/. The issue of a temporary agreement between Tehran and Washington is not currently on the agenda of indirect talks on resolving the crisis around Iran’s nuclear program, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

"A temporary agreement with the US is not on the agenda at this point. This is clearly why the issue was not raised during the fifth round of talks," he pointed out at a press conference broadcast by the SNN TV channel.