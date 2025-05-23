US refusing from policy of interfering into other countries’ affairs — JD Vance

WASHINGTON, May 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s recent visit to the Middle East signified the end of Washington’s policy of meddling in the affairs of other countries, US Vice President JD Vance said.

"Last week, the President took a very historic trip to the Middle East, meeting with heads of state in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates," he said, adding that the most important thing about this trip "is that it signified the end of a decades long approach in foreign policy."

"We had a long experiment in our foreign policy that traded national defense and the maintenance of our alliances for nation building and meddling in foreign countries affairs, even when those foreign countries had very little to do with core American interests," he explained, adding that this is "a generational shift in policy."

Trump toured a number of Middle East countries from May 13 through 16. He visited Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia. But for a short trip to Rome to attend the funeral of late Pope Francis in late April, this was his first foreign tour after his taking office on January 20. According to Trump, his Middle East tour has yielded agreements on investing into the US economy worth $12-13 trillion.