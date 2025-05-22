Israeli air force carries out strike on building in southern Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, May 22. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has carried out a strike on a building in the Toul municipality in the south Lebanese province of Nabatiyeh, the Al Hadath TV channel reports.

According to the outlet, Israeli drones can be seen patrolling over the settlement.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli Army Spokesman Avishay Edri called on local residents to evacuate immediately in a post on X. He showed a map of the region and told people to stay away from certain areas, which he marked in red, saying they were occupied by the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah. "For the sake of your security and the safety of your families, you need to leave these buildings immediately and stay at least 500 meters away from them," the message reads.