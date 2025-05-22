North Korea launches several cruise missiles toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap

SEOUL, May 22. /TASS/. Pyongyang has fired several cruise missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

According to the JCS, the launch originated in South Hamgyong Province about 9 a.m. local time (12 a.m. GMT). Presumably, the missiles dropped in the sea. The South Korean military noted that it monitored preparations for the launch and was ready for it. The JCS is exchanging information with the US.

Most recently, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile on May 8. Resolutions by the UN Security Council do not prohibit North Korea from testing cruise missiles as opposed to ballistic missiles.

Seoul believes that the launch was performed from the sea. In February 2024, North Korea tested its new Padasuri-6 (Sea Eagle Type 6) anti-ship missile. The South Korean side does not rule out that its new modification was tested this time.

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported earlier that on May 21, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed an accident where the new destroyer failed to be launched properly and suffered damage due to mistakes made by senior officials responsible for the process. The report says that specialists were unable to ensure the ship’s synchronized movement, which is why its hull was damaged, and the bow was left on the slipway.