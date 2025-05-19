Su-30 jets play key role in strengthening Myanmar's combat aviation capabilities — PM

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Myanmar is grateful to Russia for the fighter jets and attack helicopters it has received, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (Tatmadaw) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said.

"Myanmar’s army has received Russian-made fighter jets and attack helicopters, and I would like to express my gratitude to Russia and its Armed Forces for them. <…> The Su-30, a multifunctional, high-performance, fourth-generation fighter jet produced in Russia, is an important type of combat aircraft that will play a key role in strengthening our air capabilities," the prime minister said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, an integral part of the technological advancement of the Myanmar armed forces and army has been made by servicemen who have been trained in Russia. "Thanks to this, significant progress has been made in defending our state. In addition, we continue to send military and civilian specialists to Russia for training," Min Aung Hlaing added.

"I am confident that the Russian side can train qualified specialists in the field of education, which will benefit Myanmar's army and be beneficial for our state," the prime minister concluded.