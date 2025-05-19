{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Su-30 jets play key role in strengthening Myanmar's combat aviation capabilities — PM

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Myanmar is grateful to Russia for the fighter jets and attack helicopters it has received, Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces (Tatmadaw) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said.

"Myanmar’s army has received Russian-made fighter jets and attack helicopters, and I would like to express my gratitude to Russia and its Armed Forces for them. <…> The Su-30, a multifunctional, high-performance, fourth-generation fighter jet produced in Russia, is an important type of combat aircraft that will play a key role in strengthening our air capabilities," the prime minister said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to him, an integral part of the technological advancement of the Myanmar armed forces and army has been made by servicemen who have been trained in Russia. "Thanks to this, significant progress has been made in defending our state. In addition, we continue to send military and civilian specialists to Russia for training," Min Aung Hlaing added.

"I am confident that the Russian side can train qualified specialists in the field of education, which will benefit Myanmar's army and be beneficial for our state," the prime minister concluded.

Middle East conflict
Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip kill 17 people on Monday
According to the report, the Israeli army launched a massive air raid on Khan Yunis and the surrounding area in southern Gaza
Liberation of Alexandropol to increase pressure on Ukrainian army in DPR
Additionally, the presence of Russian forces in that residential area will speed up an offensive on Konstantinovka
Russia’s special military-op in Ukraine aimed at long-lasting peace — Putin
The president stressed that Russia has ample forces to complete the special military operation and reach the designated objectives
Trump expresses confidence his meeting with Putin will be organized, held
US President added that his meetings with Vladimir Zelensky were not easy
Slovak PM says Russia is Europe’s second largest LNG supplier to Europe
Robert Fico also slammed the European Union’s policy of curtailing Russian energy imports to the EU countries and stressed that his country is interested in supplies of cheap energy sources from Russia
Romanian foreign ministry sees signs of Russia’s interference in presidential election
Romania is holding the runoff presidential election on May 18
US, Russia to decide on time, location of Trump-Putin meeting — Rubio
In an interview with CBS News, the top US diplomat noted that currently, the US and Russian sides must determine when and where such a meeting will take place and its main topics
Putin extended Russia’s 2021-2025 defense plan by 2 years
The defense plan for 2021-2025 was introduced on November 12, 2020
US wants to make progress on Ukraine in coming days — Rubio
"We're trying to achieve peace and end a very bloody, costly and destructive war," US Secretary of State said
Trump wishes Biden ‘fast and successful recovery’
Earlier, Biden's office released a statement saying that the 46th US president had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer
Center-right coalition winning Portugal’s snap parliamentary elections
According to the ministry, the coalition is garnering 37.61% of votes
Ukraine loses up to 1,345 troops in special op zone over past day
In the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North, Ukrainian forces lost an armored combat vehicle, six automobiles, and five field artillery guns
US determined not to allow Iran continue uranium enrichment — special envoy
The United States and Iran have held four rounds of Oman-brokered talks on settling differences around Tehran’s nuclear program
One airline company interested in operating direct flights between Russia, Malaysia
Aeroflot - Russia's major airline - has no plans to resume flights to Malaysia, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin noted
Russia, Ukraine held talks, agreeing to swap captives and meet again. Here’s what we know
The head of the Russian delegation, presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, said he was satisfied with the outcome of the talks and Moscow is ready to continue communication
Foreign mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side in Volnoye Pole
The uniforms of the dead enemy soldiers had foreign stripes and chevrons
Russia repaid lend-lease debts to US only under Putin — Kremlin spokesman
"A total of $11 billion was spent on lend-lease aid," Dmitry Peskov specified
Kremlin refuses to comment on alleged Istanbul negotiation terms
"Negotiations are taking place behind closed doors, just as they should - to ensure they are productive," Dmitry Peskov noted
Presidential election begins in Poland
More than 29 million Polish citizens have the right to cast their votes for one of 13 candidates
Battlegroup West destroys 40 UAV control points, eight Starlink stations of Ukraine
The battlegroup also destroyed three Ukrainian field ammunition depots
Telegram refused to silence Romanian conservatives ahead of election — Durov
In this context, he changed the name of his channel from the French-style Du Rove's Channel to the Latin transcription of his name, Pavel Durov
Russia regains export leadership to Kazakhstan in Q1 2025
The total trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia for Q1 is estimated at approximately $5.36 bln
Top Hungarian diplomat warns against admitting Ukraine into EU
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also warned that Ukraine’s hasty accession to the EU, Brussels insists on, will lead to a direct military confrontation with Russia
Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer with metastasis to bone tissue — statement
The White House has not yet responded to TASS' request for comment on the detection of cancer in the former US leader
Hamas ready to release up to 9 hostages in exchange for 60-day ceasefire — TV
According to the television channel, a Hamas spokesman said that the movement would agree to release from seven to nine hostages in exchange for a 60-day ceasefire and release of 300 Palestinian prisoners
Putin, Turkmenistan’s national leader hold phone call to discuss ties — Kremlin
Vladimir Putin and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov warmly congratulated each other on the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Ukrainian army’s rout in Kursk Region brings defeat of neo-Nazi regime closer — Putin
The Kiev regime’s venture has failed completely and the enemy has suffered huge losses, the Russian President said
Durov says rejected French intelligence chief’s request to ban Romanian conservatives
Earlier in the day, he said that a Western European government asked Telegram "to silence conservative voices in Romania" but he refused to do this
UN mission, Libyan Presidential Council form committee for Tripoli truce
The mission also expressed concern "over the reports of civilian casualties during this week's violence" and called for "an immediate unconditional, permanent ceasefire"
European Parliament nominates Jeffrey Sachs for Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize
Nominations for the Leo Tolstoy International Peace Prize continue to flow in
Istanbul meeting draws noose around Zelensky's neck even tighter — politician
Zelensky hoped the Western media would amplify his outcry, declare him a hero, and allow him to return to Kiev in triumph. However, this scenario was doomed from the outset," Viktor Medvedchuk said
US Congress may tighten sanctions against Moscow — Rubio
Reuters reported on Friday that a number of US lawmakers have stepped up calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow amid what they say is "little progress in ceasefire talks" in Istanbul
Iran to continue enrichment activity, despite US statements — top diplomat
Witkoff said earlier in the day that the United States cannot allow Iran to continue enriching uranium as this may lead to weaponization, and this is his country’s principled position
Analyst sees loss of Ukraine’s another F-16 as blow to reputation of its Air Force
According to the Mikhail Khodaryonok, Kiev deliberately confined the announcement to general phrases, as it didn’t want to suggest the possibility that the jet could have been shot down by a Russian anti-aircraft missile or a long-range air-to-air missile
Ukraine redeploys Aidar militants to border with Dnepropetrovsk Region
Тhe security source added that the Ukrainian army is rushing to relocate forces to the border between the two regions attempting to bolster defenses on that section of the frontline
Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidential election — preliminary results
Romanian media outlets have declared Dan the winner, as 850,000 votes remain to be counted, and the current margin between the candidates is 898,000 votes
Nicusor Dan winning second round of presidential election in Romania — exit polls
Dan’s rival, the leader of the opposition nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, George Simion, is scoring 45.9% of votes
At least two dead after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge
According to the New York Post, 17 were injured
Russia’s East battlegroup eliminates 11 Ukrainian UAV control points in one day
Alexander Gordeyev emphasized that the battlegroup continues to carry out combat missions in the area of the special military operation
Nicusor Dan wins Romania's presidential election, losing diaspora vote
Bucharest Mayor received 53.93% of the votes after 99.4% of the ballots were counted
Israeli army begins demolition of Gaza hospital, locking 55 people inside building — TV
According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the Indonesian Hospital was the last functioning medical facility in northern Gaza and served approximately 400,000 people living in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun
Warsaw Mayor Trzaskowski leads in Poland's presidential election — exit polls
According to these results, Trzaskowski received 31.1% of the votes, while Nawrocki got 29.1%
Press review: Turkey to host Russia-Ukraine talks as NATO starts drills by Russian border
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 12th
Aviation agency says many countries ready to resume air traffic with Russia
According to Dmitry Yadrov, Russian airlines are ready to fly to certain countries, but they need guarantees that their aircraft will receive necessary maintenance and will not be subject to sanctions-related restrictions
First batch of 2,000 Gepard kamikaze drones arrives for Russian troops
The Gepard features a ‘blind’ takeoff capability to counter enemy electronic reconnaissance and make the crew safe at the launch site
The Vatican could serve as venue for talks on Ukraine — secretary of state
Earlier, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the Holy See is ready to facilitate a peace deal and urged the sides to hold a direct dialogue
Kiev did not want to send delegation to Istanbul, West convinced it — WP
"Zelensky didn’t see the point in going at all," Washington Post quoted a diplomat
At least three killed in blast near police station in eastern Syria — agency
According to the agency, presumably the bomb was planted in a car
One protester killed, several injured in central Tripoli
According to Libya Press, seven ministers and four deputies in Dbeibeh’s cabinet has already resigned amid growing protests
Russia’s West battlegroup destroys Starlink station, 34 UAV control points
Over the past 24 hours the enemy lost 15 mortar crews and 3 robotic platforms
Starmer discusses Ukraine with Trump, Macron, Merz, Meloni
According to the news agency, ahead of Trump's conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 19, Western leaders "discussed the need for an unconditional ceasefire"
Vance, Rubio discuss with Zelensky progress of Ukraine talks — White House
During a meeting in Rome, Vance, Rubio, and Zelensky "discussed their shared goal" of concluding the conflict and "provided updates on the current state of negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace"
Israel begins crucial phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots in Gaza — adviser
The Israel Defense Forces announced earlier that the Israeli military had begun combat operations in the southern and northern Gaza Strip as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots
Israel announces beginning of ground operation in northern, southern Gaza
According to the IDF, the targets included weapons depots, underground structures, missile launchers and other Hamas infrastructure
Russian MP lauds POW swap agreement with Ukraine
"What matters most is the fact that this meeting finally took place, despite the serious obstacles put forward by the Ukrainians in a bid to complicate it, this round of talks," Alexey Chepa said
Robinson helicopter makes hard landing in Moscow Region, pilot unhurt
According to the Investigative Committee, the helicopter made a hard landing near the village of Islavskoye in the Odintsovo District of the Moscow Region
India, Russia agree to export BrahMos missiles to third countries — spokesman
Talks with the UAE, Chile, South Africa and Vietnam are in advanced stage concerning export the world's fastest anti-ship cruise missile BrahMos
Russia scales up domestic production in response to reduced trade with Europe — IMF
The Russian economy is expected to see "a quite sharp slowdown this year from last year's growth," Director of the European Department at the International Monetary Fund Alfred Kammer said
Belarus, Russia ready for joint exercises, these are defensive in nature — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president said that the countries were not going to attack anyone, contrary to what some people think
Lavrov, Rubio discuss results of Istanbul talks in phone conversation — Foreign Ministry
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rubio "welcomed agreements to swap the prisoners of war and to prepare each side’s concept of conditions leading to a ceasefire and emphasized Washington’s readiness to continue assistance in seeking ways to settle the situation"
Press review: Russia, Ukraine prepared for negotiations as US aims to deepen OPEC+ ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 16th
At least two dead, 17 injured after Mexican Navy vessel collides with Brooklyn Bridge
The daily later specified that four of the injured people in the incident remained at hospitals in critical condition
US envoy says hopes Putin-Trump phone call will be successful
Among the topics he cited the Ukrainian settlement and trade. Apart from that, in his words, he would call Zelensky and leaders of NATO countries after his phone talks with Putin
Biden diagnosed with aggressive form of cancer — media
"The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," The New York Times reported
Russian prisoners need medical care after torture in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the Russian servicemen that are currently in captivity in Ukraine will be provided with highly skilled medical care and rehabilitation in hospitals of the South Military District and Moscow
Car explosion in California was caused by bomb — mayor
It has been confirmed that it was a bomb, either placed inside or near the vehicle, he said according to Reuters
Argentinian president accuses journalist of deliberately hitting him with microphone
The anchor noted that the reporter had hit Milei with the soft part of the microphone
Polish presidential election’s turnout stands at over 20% by Sunday noon
More than 29 million Polish citizens have the right to cast their votes for one of 13 candidates running in the presidential election at 32,000 polling stations across the country
At least hundred Ukrainian troops wiped out in battles for DPR's Bogatyr — commander
He added that the Ukrainian grouping in the settlement was quite large, but a significant part of the troops, who lacked combat experience, fled when Russian servicemen approached the village
Russian military instructors hold drills with Syrian troops
The Syrian government troops use only Russian-made weapons
Actor Richard Chamberlain died at age of 90
According to him, the actor died on March 29 in Waimanalo, Hawaii, due to complications following a stroke
History shows wars are fought as peace talks continue — chief Russian negotiator
Vladimir Medinsky cited several historical examples of when negotiations took place while the war was not over
Ukraine fails to turn Istanbul talks into show — Russian diplomat
The Russian delegation, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, was ready for dialogue as early as Thursday morning
US nukes in Poland to become target for Russia should confrontation with NATO occur — MFA
"The impression is that Warsaw is maniacally seeking to attract even more attention from military planners in the Russian General Staff," Maria Zakharova added
Russia’s first certified agricultural drone unveiled at NAIS-2025
The S-80 agricultural drone is capable to treat up to 18 hectares of fields per hour
Six Russian tech companies present their developments at KazanForum — ASI
ASI organized the session "Tech-connect: technological projects of the future," at which the companies were able to discuss the prospects for the development of their production
RPL-20, RPL-7 belt-fed hand-held machine guns demonstrated for first time in Russia
"Our goal is to expand our line of products to meet the specific needs of our customers," stated Kalashnikov Concern CEO Alan Lushnikov
Lavrov calls Zelensky "nothing man" for demanding Putin come to Istanbul
The Russian foreign minister recalled that Zelensky made some statements demanding that Putin attend in person
Russia's international reserves fall by $3.1 bln over week to $593.1 bln — Bank of Russia
Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government
Trzaskowski, Nawrocki to vie for Polish presidential office in second round of voting
The final voting results are expected to be announce either late on May 19 or early on May 20
French foreign ministry denies alleged interference in election in Romania
Earlier in the day, Telegram messenger’s co-founder Pavel Durov wrote on his channel that Telegram had refused to silence channels of Romanian conservatives ahead of the presidential election in that country as was requested by a European country
Phone conversation between Putin, Trump in the works, Kremlin confirms to TASS
The most recent phone conversation between Putin and Trump was held on March 18
Austrian representative wins Eurovision Song Contest 2025
Russia has been barred from participating in the contest since 2022 by decision of the European Broadcasting Union
Kiev can run out of munitions in four months if Washington cuts off supplies — Bloomberg
"The European Union is incapable of filling the gap," Bloomberg opinion columnist Max Hastings said
Ukrainian troops practically dislodged from Bogatyr in south Donetsk region — expert
The Ukrainian army lost a large number of personnel dead and wounded in that frontline area
FBI classifies California car explosion as terrorist attack
According Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, the incident was a deliberate act of terrorism and the service will will determine whether it constitutes international or domestic terrorism
Russia to prepare list of ceasefire terms, hand it over to Ukraine — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the specific content of the document would not be disclosed, as the negotiation process remains confidential
Russia heard no initiatives to create demilitarized zone from Kiev — Kremlin
"We have not heard a single statement to this effect from Kiev," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Israel engages five divisions in Gaza Strip operation — army
According to the spokesman, as part of the ground maneuvers launched, the Israeli army will "increase operational control in the Gaza Strip, including dividing the territory and distancing the population for its safety"
Zelensky fears Putin, Trump to make him face 'fait accompli' — newspaper
According to the newspaper, the Ukrainian side is experiencing "heightened anxieties" about the upcoming conversation between the leaders of the US and Russia
Co-founder of crypto game Blum arrested in Moscow on large-scale fraud charges
Meanwhile, the official website of the Zamoskvoretsky Court confirmed that materials related to Smerkis’s arrest were indeed submitted to the court for consideration, although it does not specify the final decision rendered
Russia says Ukraine lost many armored vehicles, heavy drones in fighting for Kotlyarovka
The statement followed the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement on May 12 that units of the battlegroup had liberated the village
Putin, Trump expected to talk over phone
According to Trump, the conversation will cover the Ukrainian settlement and trade
Culture Minister Lyubimova to attend Leo XIV's inaugural mass on Russia's behalf
More than 150 delegations are expected to attend
Russian air defenses down 75 Ukrainian UAVs, seven JDAM smart bombs over day
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 57,591 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems and 35,641 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported
Inaugural mass for Pope Leo XIV underway at St. Peter’s Square
The largest delegations that arrived for the ceremony are from Italy, Peru, and the United States
US wants Iran to abandon nuclear ambitions — Rubio
The Secretary of State added that US President Donald Trump would prefer to resolve disagreements with Tehran through negotiations rather than military action
Russia to prepare document on Ukraine with demands for ceasefire — Rubio
The Secretary of State noted that, during their conversation, he had also wanted to know Lavrov's opinion on the negotiations that took place in Istanbul on May 16
West uses Ukrainians as cannon fodder in pursuing geopolitical goals — foreign intel chief
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the crisis of the Western-centered world has primarily affected the system of values
Ukrainian POWs may not want to leave good treatment in Russia to come back home — lawmaker
During the first talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in three years in Istanbul, the sides reached an agreement on exchanging 1,000 prisoners of war from each side
