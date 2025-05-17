Orban believes Ukraine agreement to follow Putin-Trump meeting

BUDAPEST, May 17. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes that the agreement on settlement of the conflict in Ukraine can only be reached as a result of a meeting between Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. Negotiations between Moscow and Kiev will be insufficient, he said.

"This will not work out. If you hope that Russians and Ukrainians will reach an agreement, you are mistaken. Over the past three years it could have happened any day, but it never happened. I conducted negotiations separately with them and was rebuffed," Orban said in an interview broadcast by the ТV2 television channel. In July 2024, he came with a peacekeeping mission to Kiev and Moscow where he met Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.

"It could only be reached if President Trump continues his peaceful initiative," the premier added.

Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, their first since 2022, were held in Istanbul on May 16, lasting nearly two hours. Head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, who serves as a Russian presidential aide, said after the talks that the Russian side is satisfied with their results and is ready to continue contacts. According to Russia’s chief negotiator, the sides agreed to exchange 1,000 Russian POWs for 1,000 Ukrainian POWs. He also said that Ukraine had requested direct talks between the two countries’ leaders and the Russian side had "taken note of this request.".