No clarity yet if Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, US will hold four-way talks in Istanbul

ANKARA, May 15. /TASS/. There is no clarity yet whether delegations from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the US will agree to hold a four-way meeting in Istanbul, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Oncu Keceli told reporters.

"No decision has been made yet regarding the four-way talks," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Keceli said the city on Friday will host teams from the US, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Ukraine, led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov; Russia, led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky; and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.