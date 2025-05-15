Trump says progress on Ukrainian settlement depends on his meeting with Putin

DUBAI, May 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that progress in settling the conflict in Ukraine depends on his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Nothing will happen until Putin and I get together," he told reporters aboard the presidential airplane on his way from Qatar to the UAE.

According to Trump, the meeting should happen as soon as possible because "too many people are dying." When asked by a journalist if he was disappointed with the composition of the Russian delegation at the Istanbul talks, Trump replied that he was not because he didn't know who the delegation members were.

On May 11, Vladimir Putin, speaking to reporters in the Kremlin, suggested that the Kiev authorities resume without preconditions the direct talks Ukraine broke off in 2022, proposing to launch a dialogue on May 15 in Istanbul. In turn, Vladimir Zelensky said that he would arrive in Istanbul on Thursday. His statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately agree to the talks proposed by the Russian leader. Earlier, Zelensky had conditioned talks with Moscow on the introduction of a month-long ceasefire.

On May 14, Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation. It is headed by Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who represented the country at the talks in 2022. The delegation also includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.