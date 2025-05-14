China to suspend export control measures for 28 US companies — Ministry of Commerce

BEIJING, May 14. /TASS/. China is to suspend export control measures for 28 US companies for 90 days, which were introduced in April, the Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China said in a statement on its website.

"On April 4 and 9, 2025, China included 28 US companies in the export control list, prohibiting these enterprises from exporting dual-use products. As part of the implementation of the agreements reached during high-level trade and economic negotiations between China and the United States, it was decided to suspend the relevant measures for 90 days from May 14, 2025," the statement said.

China and the US held talks on trade and economic issues in Switzerland on May 10-11. As a result, the two countries agreed to reduce the additional tariffs imposed since early April to 10% from May 14.

In February, US President Donald Trump announced a 10% increase in tariffs on all Chinese imports. In response, China introduced duties of 10 to 15% on agricultural machinery, a number of vehicles, oil, coal, and LNG from the United States. In March, Washington raised tariffs by another 10%, and Beijing responded with duties of 10 to 15% on American agricultural products.

In April, the US raised additional tariffs on Chinese imports three times, eventually reaching 145%. In April, China, as a countermeasure, introduced tariffs on all American products, bringing them to 125%.