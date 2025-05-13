Zelensky confirms his visit to Turkey on May 15

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has confirmed his plans to travel to Turkey on May 15 and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I will have a meeting with Erdogan in Ankara on May 15," he told reporters before leaving for Turkey, adding he hopes to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ankara or Istanbul.

When asked whether Kiev is looking at a potential meeting with Russian representatives in another format, he answered in the negative. "We have not yet discussed or considered other formats. I won’t be alone, that’s true, but that’s not the point," he said.

According to Zelensky, meetings between negotiating teams are possible in the future but a ceasefire agreement will be needed first.